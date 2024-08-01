Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 53,616 Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 53,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,194,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 907,157 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 847,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 358,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BKD. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

BKD opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.31. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $782.83 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

(Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.