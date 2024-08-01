Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,495,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,744,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,119,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,510,000 after acquiring an additional 98,685 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 913,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after acquiring an additional 168,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,688,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.55 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The company had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.71 million. Research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,039,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,039,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,934 shares of company stock worth $1,180,156. Insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MIRM shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

