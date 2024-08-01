Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $379,180,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,658,000 after buying an additional 6,004,655 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,419,000 after buying an additional 2,787,058 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after buying an additional 2,777,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,293,000 after buying an additional 1,790,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on U. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.25. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $47.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.53 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. Research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,787,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,149.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,851,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,005 shares of company stock worth $4,798,048. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

