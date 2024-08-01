Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,451 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,160,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after buying an additional 90,202 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 28,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 373.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 121,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 95,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group Stock Performance

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $324.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vector Group

Vector Group Profile

(Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.