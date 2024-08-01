Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,844 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 318.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 799,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 608,676 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $3,902,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $999,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49,871 shares during the period. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $13.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $578.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

