Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 145,890 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,890 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 3,244.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PowerSchool during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PowerSchool during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James cut PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.52.

In other news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 1,295 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $28,917.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,555 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,763.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,715,667 shares in the company, valued at $36,629,490.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $28,917.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,763.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,708 shares of company stock worth $7,195,695. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWSC opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.96 and a beta of 1.06.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

