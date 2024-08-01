Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,349 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 683.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000.

iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.23. iShares India 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $965.89 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

