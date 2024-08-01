Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 24,361 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,361 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Pulmonx by 609.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of LUNG opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.95. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 48.09% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The firm had revenue of $18.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $29,950.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,384.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $38,160.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 209,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,517.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $29,950.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,384.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,140 shares of company stock valued at $85,717 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

