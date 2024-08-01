Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 308,591 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) by 75.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 308,591 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trinseo by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 507,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Trinseo by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after buying an additional 432,501 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Trinseo by 346.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 98,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 76,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Stock Up 1.4 %

TSE stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. Trinseo PLC has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $18.04.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.60 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 905.55% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is -0.19%.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

