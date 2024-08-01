Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,086 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $730.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.51.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 939,596 shares in the company, valued at $59,391,863.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 939,596 shares in the company, valued at $59,391,863.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Bugh 1,750 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

