Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,095 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMED. Norges Bank bought a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,537,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,632,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,697,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,463,000 after acquiring an additional 663,782 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $22,371,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 728,301 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,811,000 after acquiring an additional 379,040 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMED. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,813. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GMED opened at $72.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.53, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $74.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.33.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

