Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,348 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Genesco by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 31,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 54.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $359.02 million, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.42.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.56. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

