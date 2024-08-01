Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,452 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Guess? were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Guess? by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Guess? by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Guess? by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Guess? in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GES opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.92. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Guess?’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guess?

Guess? Profile

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.