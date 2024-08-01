Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,924 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,387,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,671 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in TransAlta by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,199,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 796,503 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in TransAlta by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,145,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,760,000 after purchasing an additional 740,786 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in TransAlta by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,525,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.40. TransAlta had a return on equity of 45.47% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $702.47 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 11.61%.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

