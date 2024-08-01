Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 858,655 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858,655 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMCL. StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

OMCL stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -63.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $66.65.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

