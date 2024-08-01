Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in PriceSmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in PriceSmart by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PriceSmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PriceSmart by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $91.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.78.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $350,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,649.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $801,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,793.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $350,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,649.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,447 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

