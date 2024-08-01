Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPX. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

See Also

