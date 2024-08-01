Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $796.63

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 796.63 ($10.25) and traded as high as GBX 817.50 ($10.52). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 806.50 ($10.37), with a volume of 356,750 shares trading hands.

Safestore Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 819.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 796.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Safestore Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,370.79%.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

