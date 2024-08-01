Saga Communications (SGA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Saga Communications to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. Saga Communications had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 4.41%. On average, analysts expect Saga Communications to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SGA stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a market cap of $97.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.28. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Saga Communications Announces Dividend

About Saga Communications

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is 89.29%.

(Get Free Report)

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.