Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $491.44.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Saia from $475.00 to $416.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $501.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SAIA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Saia Stock Up 2.3 %
SAIA stock opened at $417.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $447.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.98. Saia has a 12 month low of $341.26 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saia
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.