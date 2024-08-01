Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $491.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Saia from $475.00 to $416.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $501.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Saia alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAIA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Saia Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

SAIA stock opened at $417.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $447.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.98. Saia has a 12 month low of $341.26 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Saia

(Get Free Report

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.