Sally Beauty (SBH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Sally Beauty to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $908.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sally Beauty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sally Beauty Stock Up 1.2 %
SBH opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59.
About Sally Beauty
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.
