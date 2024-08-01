Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $162.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.24. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.06% and a negative return on equity of 182.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,003 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

