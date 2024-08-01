SAP (ETR:SAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $194.04

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €194.04 ($210.91) and last traded at €195.02 ($211.98), with a volume of 1551667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €192.02 ($208.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €182.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €174.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.17 billion, a PE ratio of 98.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

