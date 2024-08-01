SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.17.

A number of research firms have commented on SAP. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in SAP by 21.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 18.9% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 48,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

NYSE:SAP opened at $211.60 on Thursday. SAP has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $214.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.44 and a 200-day moving average of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SAP will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

