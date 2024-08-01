Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.17

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.17 and traded as high as C$31.83. Saputo shares last traded at C$31.73, with a volume of 449,364 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.93.

Saputo Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.25 billion. Saputo had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Saputo Inc. will post 1.915804 EPS for the current year.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 94.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca acquired 1,361 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.39 per share, with a total value of C$39,999.79. In other news, Senior Officer Richard Wallace acquired 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,899.76. Also, Senior Officer Sindy Saragoca bought 1,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.39 per share, with a total value of C$39,999.79. 42.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

