Savers Value Village (SVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $354.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.88 million. On average, analysts expect Savers Value Village to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

NYSE SVV opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. Savers Value Village has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

