Savers Value Village (SVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Savers Value Village is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company's conference call can do so using this link.
Savers Value Village last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $354.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.88 million. On average, analysts expect Savers Value Village to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Savers Value Village Stock Performance
NYSE SVV opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. Savers Value Village has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Savers Value Village Company Profile
Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.
