SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56), Yahoo Finance reports. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $13.06-13.43 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SBAC stock opened at $217.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.54.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

