Sealed Air (SEE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Sealed Air to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sealed Air to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at $38.05 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEE. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEE

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.