Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Baker Hughes’ Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baker Hughes in a research note issued on Sunday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,954,000 after buying an additional 56,707 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 277,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 494,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 69,571 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

