Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SES. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.97.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$6.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total value of C$515,343.75. In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 106,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,243,189.20. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total transaction of C$515,343.75. Insiders bought a total of 323,569 shares of company stock worth $3,752,369 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

