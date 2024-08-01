Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SES. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.97.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

TSE SES opened at C$12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$6.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.27. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total value of C$515,343.75. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 106,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,243,189.20. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total transaction of C$515,343.75. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 323,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,369. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Featured Stories

