Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,691 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Seer were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEER. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Seer in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Seer in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEER opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Seer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $128.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. Seer had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 529.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

