Seer (SEER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Seer to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Seer has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Seer had a negative net margin of 529.52% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. On average, analysts expect Seer to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SEER stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Seer has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $128.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

