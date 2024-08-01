Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $365.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.25 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.69. Select Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Select Water Solutions news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $131,257.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 380,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,994.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WTTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Read More

