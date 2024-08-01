Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.10.

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Sempra by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 201,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Down 0.2 %

SRE stock opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average of $73.34.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

