Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.
Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance
NYSE:ASAI opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sendas Distribuidora from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
About Sendas Distribuidora
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
