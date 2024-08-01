Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $78,552.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,766.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of SXT stock opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $82.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

