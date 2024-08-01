SG Americas Securities LLC Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,846 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,473,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XFOR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

XFOR stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.92, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

