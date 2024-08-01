SG Americas Securities LLC Has $39,000 Stock Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 212,157 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OPK. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,733,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 183,754 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in OPKO Health by 349.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 271,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 211,429 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $989.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 163,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $211,556.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,132,222 shares in the company, valued at $272,360,566.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,469,521 shares in the company, valued at $97,944,577.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 163,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $211,556.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,132,222 shares in the company, valued at $272,360,566.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 385,200 shares of company stock worth $12,263,007 in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OPKO Health

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.