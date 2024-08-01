SG Americas Securities LLC Has $42,000 Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,673 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,255,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,712 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 5,973,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,786 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 911,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 189,744 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,993.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKTR opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $246.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.66. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.91 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.02% and a negative return on equity of 107.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Deep Track Capital, Lp sold 56,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $99,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,652,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 16,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $29,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,668.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Deep Track Capital, Lp sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $99,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,344,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,652,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,505 shares of company stock valued at $165,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

