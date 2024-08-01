SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,262 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFIX. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,716,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 673.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 516,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 449,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,856,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,204,000 after buying an additional 231,975 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 362.1% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 204,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 160,604 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 99,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $2,690,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $2,690,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,663 shares of company stock worth $3,213,892 in the last three months. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

SFIX stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $576.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $322.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

