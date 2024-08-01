SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 367,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 27,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EVC

Entravision Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.