SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,139 Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,139 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLX opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $79.18 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Protalix BioTherapeutics ( NYSE:PLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

