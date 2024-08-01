SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 31,558 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Free Report) by 67.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,558 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Glatfelter by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P sold 207,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $342,086.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,968,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,498,313.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. Glatfelter Co. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $327.26 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

