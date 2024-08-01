SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,541 Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,541 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Design Therapeutics were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 38,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Design Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.60.

Design Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

DSGN opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $288.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

