SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 84,548 Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,548 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Bakkt worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Bakkt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bakkt by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 19,082 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bakkt in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Bakkt Stock Performance

BKKT opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 4.80. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $68.75.

Bakkt Profile

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by $0.39. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.