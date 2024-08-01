SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,556 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,556 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 3,098.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OPI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $125.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.92). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.60%.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

