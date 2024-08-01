SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 47,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Cartesian Therapeutics Price Performance

RNAC stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $42.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cartesian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RNAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RNAC

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.