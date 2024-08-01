SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 28,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOSS. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 98,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1,402.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 291,566 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth $651,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $204.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Transactions at Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). On average, equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Faheem Hasnain acquired 372,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,408,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,408.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOSS has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

