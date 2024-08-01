SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COOK. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,165,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 805,546 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Traeger by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after buying an additional 304,660 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Traeger by 398.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Traeger during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Traeger by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 34,344 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Traeger from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.

Traeger stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a market cap of $315.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.14. Traeger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.41 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,428,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,120,684.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

